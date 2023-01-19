Parque Municipal Los Patos

10.30 a 14.30h. Castillos hinchables
11.30h. Exhibición de danzas argentinas // Asociación Argentina Martín Fierro
12.00h. Castañuelas “La Biznaga” // Centro del Mayor de Alhaurín de la Torre
12.30h. Exhibición de baile flamenco // Escuela de danza Remedios Cortés
13.00h. Coro rociero // Trébol del Agua
13.30h. Coro rondalla y baile // Asociación Cultural Solera
14.00h. Coro rociero // Asociación Cultural Coro Amanecer

Plaza de la Concepción

10.30h. Taller de pintura musical // Asociación Vites
11.00h. Taller de batucada para niños
11.00h. Taller de comida de temporada
12.00h. Exhibición Breaking // Each One, Teach One
12.30h. Golden Circus
13.30h. Exhibición Breaking // Each One, Teach One
13.45h. Batalla de gallos

Ruta Motera

10.00h. Ruta por Alhaurín de la Torre y sus barriadas // Moteros Alhaurín

Plaza del Conde

Actividad cognitiva salsera // AYFEM

10.30 a 14.00h. Talleres infantiles de pintacaras, globoflexia y paracaídas // Asociación Eo, eo
10.30 a 14.00h. Talleres infantiles de pintacaras, dibujo y pyssla // Asociación Corresponsales Juveniles
10.30 a 14.30h. Cómo impacta el juego en el cerebro // AYFEM
11.00h. Taller «laboratorio de emociones»
11.00 a 13.00h. Taller «huerto urbano»
12.00h. Actividad cognitiva salsera // AYFEM

Plaza San Francisco

13.30h. QuimiRock // Espectáculo infantil
15.30h. The Bottles // Tributo a The Beatles
17.15h. Electroduendes // Tributo al pop&rock español de los 80 y 90
19.00h. Dj Toulalan

Pza. Concejal José González Velasco

14.00h. Curro Perea «Caramelo» y Antonio Maldonado // Peña flamenca “Torre del Cante”
15.00h. Tabletom
16.45h. Dry Martina
18.30h. Jarrillo Lata
20.00h. Dj Jil Jilala

CALLE MÁLAGA

Eventos

10.30 a 14:30h. Convivencia con asociaciones
11.30 a 13.30h. Gymkhana Grupo Scout Marino Alborán
12.30h. Pasacalles Grupo Folclórico Raíces y Horizontes

Stands y exhibiciones de asociaciones

  • La Sonrisa de Un Niño
  • Asociación Parkinson
  • Asociación Vecinos Barrio Viejo
  • Asociación de Mujeres Victoria Kent
  • Asociación de Mujeres de Alhaurín de la Torre
  • Asociación Mujeres por la Alegría
  • Divers@s
  • Asociación Argentina Martín Fierro
  • Casa Regional de Ceuta
  • Fundación Coprodeli
  • Abrazo amigo: ayuda al paciente
  • Asociación de Ntro. Padre Jesús de la Columna y María Stma. del Dulce Nombre
  • AA.VV. Miramar-El Romeral
  • Asociación de Fieles de Nuestra Señora de Esperanza del Barrio de la Alegría
  • Real Hdad. de Ntro. Padre Jesús Nazareno del Paso y María Stma. de los Dolores
  • Real, Antigua y Venerable Cofradía del Stmo. Cristo de la Vera-Cruz y Ntra. Sra. de la Soledad
  • Asociación Vecinos de Viñagrande
  • Asociación de Afectados y Familiares de Esclerosis Múltiple (AYFEM)
  • Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer
  • Asociación de Vecinos «La Esperanza»
  • Asociación Luz y Ánimas
  • Asociación Minusválidos Físicos Alhaurín de la Torre AMFAT
  • Asociación Rociera Alhaurín de la Torre
  • Hilodoble
  • Hermandad San José Obrero
  • Asociación de fieles de Ntro. Padre Jesús Caído del Paso y María Stma. de la Amargura de Alhaurín de la Torre
  • Cofradía de Ntro. Padre Jesús de la Paz y el Amor en su entrada a Jerusalén y María Stma. de la Esperanza
  • Asociación de Vecinos San José Obrero
  • Asociación de Vecinos de Torrealquería
  • Asociación Cultural Bonsái Kaizen
  • Asociación Vecinos de Mestanza
  • Asociación El Gato Garduño
  • Asociación Benéfico Cristiana ABC
  • Asociación Girasoles

